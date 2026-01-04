<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Terming the US attack on Venezuela as 'barbarism' and 'terrorism', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP government at the centre of not criticising the US.</p><p>"India earlier used to strongly raise its voice against imperialism. But why is that India is not condemning the US action on Venezuela? The BJP-RSS government at the centre is not able to speak against the highly condemnable US action. They had taken a similar stand earlier also by supporting Israel. It is an insult for the entire nation," Vijayan said while speaking at a public meeting at Kannur to express solidarity with Venezuela.</p><p>The CPM senior leader also said that it was an act of 'barbarism and hooliganism' that a country was being invaded and its President and wife being captured. "The basic courtesy among nations and the boundaries of nations are being violated, " he said. </p>.Gold, silver brace for swings next week on US data, Venezuela turmoil: Analysts.<p>He also said in a social media post that the blatant imperialist aggression by the US on Venezuela reveals the vicious operation of a rogue state, fuelling unmasked hostility in the Global South for imposing its devious schemes.</p><p>"It’s also an act of terrorism, posing a threat to the tranquility in Latin America, a continent with the legacy of enduring such onslaught and anti-imperialist struggles. All should rise in unity to call out this brazen assault on Venezuela and resist the imperialist moves against global peace," he said.</p>