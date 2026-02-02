Menu
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan gets invitation to meet Pope Leo in March

Kerala government representative in Delhi and former union minister K V Thomas said that the Apostolic Nunciature in Delhi arranged the informal meeting scheduled for March 4 in Rome.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 16:53 IST
Published 02 February 2026, 16:53 IST
