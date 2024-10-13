Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala CM Vijayan's daughter Veena T quizzed by SFIO over money received from controversial mining firm

The Chief Minister had earlier justified that the payments were part of the services rendered by Bengaluru-based firm Exalogic Solutions run by his daughter.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 13:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 13:26 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanSFIO

Follow us on :

Follow Us