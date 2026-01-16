Menu
Kerala Congress (M) rejects UDF entry moves

There were reports that even AICC leader Sonia Gandhi spoke to Jose over phone as part of Congress's efforts to bring back the party to the UDF considering its considerable influence in the Christian belts of central Kerala.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 17:32 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 17:32 IST
