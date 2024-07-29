Kerala Congress top leaders involved in fight over leadership roles arrive at a truce

AICC general secretaries Deepa Dasmunshi, who is in-charge of Kerala, and K C Venugopal, reportedly held talks with Satheesan as well as Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, who is also a Lok Sabha MP.

Sources close to Satheesan said that he would be attending 'Mission 2025' reporting programme at Malappuram district Congress committee on Tuesday as the AICC leadership has asked him to do it.

A section close to the Kerala PCC president was unhappy over the opposition leader carrying out the reporting of 'Mission 2025' programme that was finalised at the party leadership meeting at Wayanad recently. They met under the leadership of Sudhakaran and flayed that Satheesan was trying to take the role of Kerala PCC president. A section of the media also reported this.

Agitated over it, Satheesan was staying away from the 'Mission 2025' programmes. A large section in the party was upset over it and sought AICC's intervention.

Satheesan was insisting that action should be taken against those leaking out news about differences in the party to the media. Hence, the AICC asked the disciplinary committee, headed by senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, to probe into the matter and submit a report.

The sweeping victory in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls had given a morale boost to the Congress. Hence, the party made preparations in advance to repeat a similar victory in the 2025 local body elections.

The 2025 local body elections are considered to be the beginning of run-up for the 2026 Assembly polls. Congress had tasted defeat in two assembly elections consecutively in the state. Hence, the 2026 Assembly elections are very crucial for the party.