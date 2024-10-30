Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing mother-in-law

The woman had brutally killed her mother-in-law by striking her on the head with a rock while she was asleep at their residence, back in 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 04:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 04:53 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us