Kerala court sentences woman to life imprisonment for killing mother-in-law

<p>Kollam, Kerala: A Kerala court has sentenced a 45-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her mother-in-law in December 2019.</p>.<p>The woman had brutally killed her mother-in-law by striking her on the head with a rock while she was asleep at their residence in Puthoor here.</p>.<p>Kollam 1st Additional District and Sessions Judge P N Vinod imposed the punishment on Giritha Kumari who was the wife of the victim's younger son, public prosecutor (PP) Sicin G Mundakkal said.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, the daughter-in-law carried out the crime as the victim had scolded her for having an illicit relationship with a neighbour.</p>.<p>On December 11, 2019, when the mother-in-law was sleeping in her room in the afternoon, Kumari attacked her with a rock on her head and face, the PP said.</p>.<p>Hearing the victim's screams, her husband and the others broke open the kitchen door and entered the house to find her on the floor bathed in blood, the PP said.</p>.<p>The victim was rushed to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but her life could not be saved, he said.</p>.<p>Kumari was convicted based on the statements of those who broke into the house after hearing the victim's screams and other circumstantial evidence, the prosecutor said.</p>