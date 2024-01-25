Kerala CPI MLA apologises for derogatory Ramayana story

Thiruvananthapuram: A CPI MLA in Kerala has withdrawn a Ramayana-based story posted on social media after it triggered allegations of hurting Hindu sentiments.

Thrissur MLA P Balachandran on Wednesday night posted a story with derogatory remarks about lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana.

Even as he later deleted the post and tendered apology, BJP activists have sought action against him accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and trying to create communal divide. BJP activists also spread screenshots of the MLA's controversial post.