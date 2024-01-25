Kerala CPI MLA apologises for derogatory Ramayana story

Thiruvananthapuram: A CPI MLA in Kerala has withdrawn a Ramayana-based story posted on social media after it triggered allegations of hurting Hindu sentiments.
Thrissur MLA P Balachandran on Wednesday night posted a story with derogatory remarks about lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana.
Even as he later deleted the post and tendered apology, BJP activists have sought action against him accusing him of hurting religious sentiments and trying to create communal divide. BJP activists also spread screenshots of the MLA's controversial post.
The Thrissur MLA was learnt to have withdrawn the post swiftly following intervention of CPI senior leaders, especially since Thrissur is gearing up for a fierce electoral fight as the BJP is pinning high hopes of a maiden victory in the Lok Sabha election in Kerala from Thrissur.
BJP Thrissur leadership has sought a police case against Balachandran and also demanded his resignation from MLA post .
In his apology posted on social media, the CPI leader stated that he posted an old story on social media and it was not meant to hurt anyone.