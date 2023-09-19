Kerala Devaswom Minister Radhakrishnan says he faced caste discrimination at temple

The minister further said, "After that, he handed over the flame to the co-priest who also lit the lamp. I thought it (the small lamp) would be given to me after that. But it was not done. Instead, he put the flame on the ground. Their thinking was that I would take it off the ground and light the (main) lamp."

"Should I light the lamp (which was not personally handed over to me by the priest)? Should I take it? I said get lost. You don't consider the money given by me as untouchable, but you consider me as untouchable," he added.