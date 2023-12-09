JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala doctor, 5 others held for running spurious liquor production unit

The unit had been operating at Peringottukara for sometime by the gang led by Irinjalakuda resident Anoop, an allopathy doctor.
Last Updated 09 December 2023, 06:41 IST

Follow Us

Thrissur, Kerala: A 44-year-old doctor and five others were arrested for running a spurious liquor production unit behind a restaurant, Excise officials said on Saturday.

The unit had been operating at Peringottukara for sometime by the gang led by Irinjalakuda resident Anoop, an allopathy doctor, they said.

The excise commissioner's squad received secret information about the illegal liquor production unit, a senior officer said.

Based on the tip off, a team of officers led by Thrissur Excise circle inspector Ashok Kumar conducted a surprise raid and nabbed the accused.

"A total of 1,072 liters of spurious liquor, two cars and an air-gun were seized during the raid," the officer told PTI.

The interrogation is under way and further details could be divulged after that; the officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 December 2023, 06:41 IST)
India NewsKeralaLiquor

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT