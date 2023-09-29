Centre's 'step motherly' treatment of Kerala hurting state: Finance Min Balagopal

In an interview with PTI, Balagopal cited reports by various agencies, including the recent Fitch Ratings, to affirm that the 'state is now going through a very good economic growth phase.'

In recent months, the Left-ruled Kerala has been raising its voice against BJP-led Centre's moves on the fiscal front, including alleged delay in releasing GST funds and curbs on the state in terms of raising money.

Referring to the steps taken by the finance department for better revenue generation, the minister said through efficient tax administration, the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, which came to power in 2021, has made a giant leap in state-owned tax revenue (SOTR) and claimed it was an indication of Kerala's economic growth.