Kerala government to issue one more instalment of welfare pension

Around 62 lakh people will get Rs 1,600 each, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said, adding the pensioners will start getting the amount from Wednesday next.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 08:57 IST
