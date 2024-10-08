Kerala Governor summons chief secy, police chief to give details on CM's Malappuram remarks, phone tapping claims

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked state chief secretary and state police chief to brief him on the details and actions taken on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent statement that money received from gold smuggling and hawala transactions at Malappuram district were being used for anti-national activities. </p><p>Chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and state police chief Sheikh Daravesh Saheb were asked to meet him tomorrow afternoon and brief about the matter as well as dissident left front MLA P V Anvar's remark that he had tapped phones of many, including ministers.</p><p>Khan had already sent letters to the government on these matters. However, there was no reply and hence he summoned the top officials.</p>