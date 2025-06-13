<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala government official was arrested by police after he was placed under suspension for making a social media post insulting the Malayali <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/air-india-plane-crash-malayali-nurse-among-those-killed-in-flight-mishap-3583108">nurse killed in the Ahmedabad flight crash</a>. </p><p>He was held under charges of attempting to spread hatred and insulting a woman.</p><p>A Pavithran, the taluk junior superintendent of Vellarikundu in Kasargod, was placed under suspension, revenue minister K Rajan informed.</p><p>"It was a heinous act to insult the victim of the flight accident. Hence swift action was taken," the minister said.</p>.PM Modi visits Air India plane crash site, meets injured victims at Ahmedabad hospital .<p>Pavithran was said to have faced disciplinary action earlier also for making defamatory social media posts.</p><p>Ranjitha G Nair, a native of Pullad in Pathanamthitta district, was among those killed in the flight accident. She was working in the UK as nurse after taking leave from state government service. She was planning to settle back in Kerala when the tragedy struck.</p>