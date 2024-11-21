Kerala High Court orders further probe into Minister Cherian's alleged remarks on Constitution

<p>Kochi: In a blow to state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered further probe into the allegation that he "insulted" the Constitution in a speech at an event in July 2022.</p>.<p>The High Court also set aside the final report of the police giving the minister a clean chit and the magisterial court's order accepting the same.</p>.<p>It said that there were shortcomings in the initial investigation and directed that a further probe be carried out by the Crime Branch wing of the police.</p>.SC restores criminal proceedings against ex-Kerala minister in 1990 evidence tampering case.<p>The High Court also noted that the initial investigation was completed in haste.</p>.<p>The HC order came on a plea seeking further probe in the case.</p>.<p>The speech had created a political storm in the state with the opposition demanding that Cherian resign or be sacked, which finally resulted in his resignation from his cabinet posts on July 6, 2022.</p>.<p>He was later reinstated in the cabinet.</p>