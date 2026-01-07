<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the the Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) deciding to merge with the newly formed Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), the two MLAs of the party in Kerala, including power minister K Krishnankutty, have formally intimated the matter to Kerala Assembly speaker.</p><p>It was in protest against the decision of the party national leadership to ally with the BJP that the JD(S) Kerala unit, which is part of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), decided to merge with the newly formed ISJD. The formal merger meeting will be held in Kochi on January 17.</p>.Kerala JD(S) to sever ties with national leadership, merge with new party.<p>JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas, who is the second MLA of the party in Kerala, said that since both the two elected members of the house are merging with the new party, they will not face any disqualification. </p><p>ISJD was formed by the faction opposed to the national leadership's decision to ally with the BJP in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. </p><p>Thomas said that the decision to ally with the BJP was against the political resolution adopted by the party in 2022. All the district units of JD(S) in Kerala unanimously decided to merge with the new party. Like minded party workers from other states are also likely to join, he said.</p>.JD(S) Kerala unit breaks away to form new party after H D Kumaraswamy's entry in Modi 3.0 government.<p>Thomas also said that JD(S) did not have any offices or other assets in its name in Kerala. Hence there will not be any issue with regard to party offices. Delay in getting recognition for the new party had caused the delay in the merger. The new party office bearers will decide the candidates for the coming Assembly election.</p><p>The continuation of the two MLAs of JD(S) in the LDF was causing much embarrassment to the left-front, especially the CPI(M) and CPI, owing to JD(S) allying with the BJP in Karnataka and at the national level.</p>