Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala JD(S) MLAs inform merger plans with ISJD to Assembly Speaker

The two MLAs are confident of wooing dissident party members from other states too.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 13:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsJD(S)LDFkerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us