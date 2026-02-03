<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The 'Mahamagham Mahotsavam', popularly termed as the 'Kerala Kumbh Mela', on the banks of the Bharathapuzha river in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> not only marked the revival of a major spiritual-social event after 271 years, but also witnessed political undercurrents as the BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits were trying to use it for political narratives too ahead of assembly polls.</p><p>Inspired by the massive response to the event, the organisers are now planning a 'Maha Kumbh Mela' on the lines of the Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela in 2028.</p><p>As the event being held in Malappuram district in Kerala is drawing to a close on February 3, the BJP-Sangh Parivar outfits are accusing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and CPM of bleak response to the event. The initial objections raised by a state government agency against setting up a temporary bridge over the river was also being given political colour by BJP-Sangh Parivar camps.</p>.Congress leader Muraleedharan says not in 'mood' to contest Kerala Assembly polls.<p>BJP state committee member O Nidheesh openly alleged that the CPM and Congress were fearing that their participation in the event could affect their minority appeasement politics.</p><p>However, the organisers are distancing themselves from the political narratives. "Even today Congress MLA Chandy Oommen is attending the event. There is no politics in the event,' said Rajesh Varma of the Mohanji Foundation, one of the key organisers.</p><p>Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shashi-tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> also made a social media post on Monday hailing the event. The state government was also offering support by arranging special buses.</p><p>The event that began on January 18 has been revived with the initiative of the Hindu monastic order Juna Akhara. </p>.Six major festivals India will celebrate in February this year.<p>It is believed that the event began with Parasurama conducting the first yaga on the banks of Bharathapuzha for the welfare of the universe. It was popularly known as 'Mamamgam'.</p><p>"Till 271 years back it was held as a major cultural and spiritual gathering every 12 years. Later on it started fading. Now we could revive it and witness participation of lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad. We will soon begin the arrangements for Maha Kumbh Mela in 2028," Varma told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Mohanji Foundation, Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela Mahamagham committee and Mata Amritanandamayi Math are the key organisers of the event. Nila Aarti has been performed daily as part of the event. </p>