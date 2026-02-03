Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala 'Kumbh Mela' drawing to close with political undercurrents; Maha Kumbh Mela in 2028

Inspired by the massive response to the event, the organisers are now planning a 'Maha Kumbh Mela' on the lines of the Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela in 2028.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPMKumbh Mela

Follow us on :

Follow Us