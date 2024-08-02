Kerala landslides: 201 people dead, 264 injured, says Health Department

Wayanad: As many as 201 people have died and 264 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago, the Kerala Health Department said on Friday.

According to the figures released by the department, 201 bodies, including that of 82 women and 28 children, were recovered.

Additionally, 130 body parts were also recovered, it said.

So far, 327 autopsies, including that of body parts, have been performed, the department said, adding that 116 bodies were handed over to relatives.

Besides that, 264 people were injured in the disaster and of them 176 have been discharged, two have been referred to other hospitals and 86 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district, the department said.