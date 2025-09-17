<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday cleared a new initiative aimed at drawing people closer to it, with assembly elections due next year.</p>.<p>The scheme, called "Chief Minister With Me" (Mukhyamantri Ennodoppam), will set up a citizen connect centre to act as a bridge between the public and the state leadership.</p>.Supreme Court declines to consider plea against global conclave of Ayyappa devotees at Pamba in Kerala.<p>According to an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the platform is designed to strengthen two-way communication, gather feedback from communities and address local problems more quickly.</p>.<p>The government described it as a "transparent and innovative" system that would reach across all sections of society.</p>.<p>It also underlined that people are not just recipients of welfare schemes, but active partners in shaping Kerala's future.</p>.<p>The government said the initiative aims to make it more open, accountable and closer to everyday life.</p>