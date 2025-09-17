Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala launches 'CM with Me' citizen connect centre to bridge public with state leadership

The government described it as a 'transparent and innovative' system that would reach across all sections of society.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 16:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 16:42 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi Vijayan

Follow us on :

Follow Us