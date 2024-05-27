Kerala liquor policy row: Congress demands minister's resignation, seeks judicial probe

Thiruvananthapuram: A bar bribery allegation similar to the one against the AAP government in Delhi as well as the previous Congress government in Kerala is now haunting the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in the state.

Bar owners were allegedly pooling Rs 2.5 lakh each to bribe the CPM-led government to get relaxations in the state's liquor policy. Revoking dry days on the first day of every month and extending the working hours of bars are long time demands of the hotel and tourism industry, while allowing liquor sales in IT parks and permitting more resto-bars at tourist destinations are among the other demands of the industry.

The allegations surfaced after an audio message sent by the Federation of Kerala Hotel Association Idukki district president Animon leaked last week. In the message purportedly sent to other hotel owners, Animon could be heard asking all to contribute Rs 2.5 lakh each so as to get the relaxations in the policy.

As the message triggered the bar bribery allegation against the government, the office bearer made a clarification that the funds were pooled for constructing a building for association. But the clarification seems to be not genuine as a collection of Rs 1 lakh was made from bar owners earlier in that connection, industry sources said.

Even as the CPI(M) rejected the bribery allegation and the Excise Minister M B Rajesh lodged a police complaint, a recent meeting of the stakeholders of the tourism sector convened by the tourism department further fueled the allegation as bar hotel association representatives were also invited to the meeting. Opposition Congress and BJP also gave a fresh twist by alleging that tourism minister P A Muhammed Riyas, the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was intervening into the affairs of the excise department.