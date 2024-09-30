Kerala makeup artist Saji Koratty booked for sexual assault based on Hema committee report

<p>Kottayam (Kerala): Police have registered a sexual assault case against a noted makeup artist in the film industry based on a complaint lodged by a woman.</p><p>Professional makeup artist Saji Koratty was booked based on a statement given by a woman professional before the government appointed Justice K Hema Committee which sheds light on the harassments and exploitations faced by women in the film industry.</p><p>After the government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations from the committee report, the complainant woman approached the Kollam police and gave a statement.</p>.How safe is the Kannada film industry for women?.<p>It was later forwarded to Ponkunnam police here as the alleged crime had occured in the district years ago, police sources said.</p><p>A FIR was registered against the accused last week and the case was handed over to the SIT on Monday, Ponkunnam police said.</p><p>Various sections of the IPC including 354 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) were imposed against the accused, police added.</p>.<p>Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.</p><p>The recently released report sheds light on the exploitations and sexual assaults faced by women professionals in the film industry. </p>