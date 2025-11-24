<p>In a murder case, Kochi police have taken a man into custody who was found unconscious near the corpse of a woman, a native of Palakkad.</p><p>The body was wrapped in a plastic sack in the compound of a house in Thevara, police said on Saturday.</p><p>According to the various media reports, K K George, a resident of Konthuruthy was taken into custody after he was found next to the woman's body.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/cities/kochi/story/kochi-man-kill-sex-worker-passes-out-while-disposing-body-kerala-arrested-2824624-2025-11-23" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>India Today</em>, police alleged that the accused brought the woman, who is said to be a sex worker, to his house the previous night.</p><p>A fight occurred between the two over money, following which he hit her on the head with an iron rod in a fit of rage.</p><p>Kochi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sibi Tom said that George has confessed to the crime.</p>.Woman found murdered, body wrapped in sack in Kerala's Kochi.<p>He said, "According to his statement, he had picked up a sex worker from the South Railway Station on Friday night. But they had an altercation over money… and George hit the woman on the head with an iron rod."</p><p>"During interrogation as per George's statement, he tried to drag her body out of the house to dispose it, but collapsed before completing it."</p><p>The body, discovered on the tiled courtyard beside the house, was first spotted by the volunteers of 'Haritha Karma Sena', a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/woman-found-murdered-body-wrapped-in-sack-in-keralas-kochi-3806725">cleaning squad</a> who were in the area to collect garbage.</p><p>They informed the local councillor, who alerted the police.</p><p>Local corporation councillor, Bency Benny said that George was an attendant who helped the elderly and indisposed at their homes.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kochi-man-beats-sex-worker-to-death-dozes-off-while-trying-to-dispose-body-10380012/" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>Indian Express</em>, police said that on realising that the woman was dead, George tried to dispose of the body. He found an empty packing sack and stuffed the body inside. </p><p>According to police, while taking out the sack, George, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition, collapsed and dozed off.</p><p>Reportedly, George had been alone in his house as his wife was away visiting their daughter who is married and his son is studying abroad.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>