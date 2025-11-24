Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala man kills sex worker over money dispute and dozes off while disposing body

A fight occurred between the two over money, following which he hit her on the head with an iron rod in a fit of rage.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 11:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 11:48 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeKochimurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us