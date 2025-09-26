<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery draw was postponed in view of the changes in GST as well as the heavy rains.</p><p>The draw scheduled for Saturday (September 27) has been postponed to October 4. The ticket with a price of Rs. 500 carries a bumper prize money of Rs. 25 crore.</p><p>Even as all the 75 lakh tickets printed were supplied to agents, the sales during the last couple of days were affected owing to heavy rains in the state.</p>.SC sets aside Kerala HC's judgment declaring cash debt of over Rs 20,000 not legally enforceable under NI Act.<p>With the recent GST reforms GST on lottery tickets increased to 40 per cent from 28 percent. In view of concerns that a price hike will affect sales, commission to agents were being restructured to overcome the GST hike.</p>