Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in jail in corruption cases

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Rabiul Alam handed down the verdicts, sentencing Hasina to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment — five years in each case, state-run BSS news agency reported.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 09:12 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh Hasina

Follow us on :

Follow Us