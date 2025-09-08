Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala to frame country’s first urban policy

A state is framing an urban policy for the first time in the country, Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh said.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 10:54 IST
India NewsKeralaM B Rajesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us