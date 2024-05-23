Kerala vet student creates 'matrimony' site to help find mates for pets

A student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has come up with the novel idea which has materialised with the university's support.
Now the portal, 'vet-igo.in', is limited only for finding mates for dogs. In the due course it will cater to other pets like cats and will also provide online veterinary consultation, says Abin Joy, who has come up with the idea, told DH.
Joy, who has completed Bachelor of Veterinary Science course and doing internship, says it could be the first such online 'matrimony portal' for pets in Kerala and even in other states. There are platforms for connecting pet owners for mating purposes . But pets' details or pictures are not published. Hence the 'vet-igo.in' portal that gives profiles and pictures of pets make it easier for masters to select the perfect mate.
"I used to get enquiries from pet owners seeking mates for their pets for mating purposes. Thus the idea of launching an online portal for the purpose came up," he said.
Pet owners could register on the portal 'vet-igo.in' and publish details of their pets and their pictures. Pet owners who wish to mate their pets can find the matching pet from the site and get in touch with its owner. The rates and other terms and conditions have to be decided by them. So far details of around 50 pets are registered on the portal. More registrations are expected once adequate publicity regarding the portal is given, said Joy.
Assistant professor Dr. Deepa Ananth of KVASU Technology Business Incubation Centre, who has been guiding Joy, said that pet owners often find it difficult to find the matching pets during the heat cycle of their pets. This problem could be addressed with the portal that helps pet owners to swiftly find mates.
At present the service will be offered free of cost and in the due course nominal fees will be charged for the service. There are also plans to moot some sorts of parameters and standardisations for pet mating as now it is an unorganised sector, said Joy.