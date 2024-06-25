Kerala wants to be named as 'Keralam' in Constitution

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to change the state's name to 'Keralam' in the Constitution.
Though a resolution in this regard was passed by the House last year, there were technical glitches in the resolution and hence, the fresh one.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution, said that as per the earlier resolution the name change was sought in the first and eighth schedules of the Constitution. But the Centre informed that change was required only in the first schedule.
The chief minister said that even as the name of the state is 'Keralam' in Malayalam, the state's name has been mentioned as 'Kerala' in the Constitution. The Assembly unanimously demands the Centre to change the state's name as 'Keralam'. Immediate steps shall be taken to make the necessary amendments in the Constitution, the resolution urged unanimously.
Published 24 June 2024, 23:31 IST