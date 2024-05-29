Home
Kerala woman delivers baby in a transport bus

Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 15:34 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's bus turned into a makeshift labour room on Wednesday.

A pregnant woman traveling in the bus from Angamaly near Kochi to Malappuram suffered labour pain on the way. The bus driver rushed the bus to a nearby hospital in Thrissur.

By the time the bus reached the hospital the woman started delivering the child. Hence doctors and nurses entered the bus and completed the process.

The woman and new born were subsequently shifted to the hospital.

India NewsKeralachild birthKerala SRTC

