Kerala's 'Kathakali' exponent allegedly offered 'Padma Bhushan' for blessing BJP candidate

Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment to BJP, son of a renowned Kathakali exponent in Kerala has alleged that a supporter of BJP's Thrissur candidate actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi offered 'Padma Bhushan' to his father for 'blessing' the BJP candidate.

Padma Shri recipient Kalamandalam Gopi's son, Raghu Gurukripa, raised the allegation through a social media post on Sunday, which was later withdrawn citing the row over it.

Suresh Gopi reacted that he was unaware of it and he did not entrust any one to approach the Kathakali exponent on his behalf.