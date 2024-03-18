Kerala's 'Kathakali' exponent allegedly offered 'Padma Bhushan' for blessing BJP candidate

Thiruvananthapuram: In an embarrassment to BJP, son of a renowned Kathakali exponent in Kerala has alleged that a supporter of BJP's Thrissur candidate actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi offered 'Padma Bhushan' to his father for 'blessing' the BJP candidate.
Padma Shri recipient Kalamandalam Gopi's son, Raghu Gurukripa, raised the allegation through a social media post on Sunday, which was later withdrawn citing the row over it.
Suresh Gopi reacted that he was unaware of it and he did not entrust any one to approach the Kathakali exponent on his behalf.
Gurukripa alleged that a doctor contacted his father, who is popularly known as 'Gopi Asaan' and said that Suresh Gopi would come to meet him to seek his blessings. Once his father said that he was not interested in it, the doctor asked whether he did not want a Padma Bhushan.
"Many VIPs are approaching my father seeking his blessings for Suresh Gopi. But they should understand that this Gopi and that Gopi are not the same. No one shall extend any help to our family for getting votes for BJP or Congress," said Gurukripa, who is a CPM sympathiser, in the post that was later withdrawn.
He said in another post that he only wanted to convey that no one should be exploited with love.
(Published 18 March 2024, 13:26 IST)