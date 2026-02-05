Kerala's Sabari rail project inching towards reality after nearly three decades
There is also a proposal to extend it up to Thiruvananthapuram through the hilly regions of Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts and linking with the upcoming rail line to Vizhinjam international seaport.
To fulfil a long-cherished dream of the people of Kerala, the GoK is moving decisively to realise the Sabari Rail project. Even as the Union Government insists that the State bear 50% of the project cost (₹1,905 crore), we are stepping in through KIIFB to ensure this vital… pic.twitter.com/vtVthWcbIO