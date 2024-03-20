Kerala's Twenty20 party chief & KITEX group MD Sabu Jacob spent Rs 25 crore in electoral bonds

Twenty20, a political party promoted by Kerala-based KITEX group as an alternative to mainstream political parties, pumped in Rs 25 crore in political funding through electoral bonds.

Twenty20 is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election at Ernakulam(Kochi) and Chalakudy constituencies.

Speaking to a section of media, KITEX group managing director Sabu M Jacob, who is also the chairman of Twenty 20, said he was "forced" to buy electoral bonds for giving contributions to mainstream political parties as it was "essential for the existence of business ventures".

Jacob, however, further claimed that he did not get any undue favours from political parties for giving contributions.