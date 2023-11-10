'Keraleeyam' brings more bad name than goodwill for Pinarayi's government

'Keraleeyam', the much hyped fest organised by the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala in connection with state formation day of November 1, seems to be bringing more badwill than goodwill to the government owing to back-to-back criticisms and setbacks.



Amidst widespread criticisms of extravaganza at the time of financial crunches, Mariyakutty and Annamma, two 85 year old women hailing from Idukki district, had begged on the streets the other day lamenting over widow pension dues. On Friday Mariyakutty alleged that CPM cadres were threatening them for causing damage to the government.

Welfare pensions of Rs. 1,600 per month to around 62 lakh people are due for nearly four months.



The Kerala High Court had also made a critical comment the other day that addressing the difficulties of people needs to be given priority rather than conducting celebrations. The remarks came after the Kerala government cited acute financial crunches as reason for delaying various payments, including salaries and pensions to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been defending the criticisms over financial crunches by accusing the centre of curtailing allocations to the state.