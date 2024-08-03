'Leader of Photography': BJP says Rahul Gandhi went to Wayanad for photo ops, flags videos of angry locals

Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala as a "terrible tragedy" of such magnitude that the state has not seen till now in a single area, and said it "demands a unique and urgent response".

The Congress MP said he would raise the matter in Delhi and also with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently".

Right now the focus is on finding the bodies and potential survivors, making sure the displaced persons are comfortable in the camps, and rehabilitating them, he said.

The Congress MP said that rehabilitation is going to be very important, as a lot of the survivors told him they did not want to go back to the landslide-hit areas.

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: DH has not independently verified any of the videos mentioned above.