Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Leopard captured after straying into human settlement in Kerala's Palakkad

According to officials, the presence of the leopard was confirmed after it attacked a calf in the Thachampara area recently.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 05:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 05:29 IST
India NewsKeralaleopard

Follow us on :

Follow Us