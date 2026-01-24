<p>Palakkad (Kerala): A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard</a> that strayed into a human settlement and attacked domestic animals was captured in a cage trap here on Saturday, forest officials said.</p>.<p>According to officials, the presence of the leopard was confirmed after it attacked a calf in the Thachampara area recently.</p>.<p>The incident triggered concern among residents. Fearing further attacks on people and livestock, they demanded that the animal be captured.</p>.Scarf around neck saves woman from leopard attack in Maharashtra’s Beed.<p>Following this, the Forest Department began monitoring the movement of the wild cat in the area, an official said.</p>.<p>A cage trap was set up in an isolated location on Friday, and the leopard was caught in it on Saturday morning, officials added.</p>.<p>The animal will be shifted to a nearby forest station. After assessing its health condition, a decision will be taken on releasing it into a forest area elsewhere, officials said.</p>