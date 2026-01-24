<p>Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav found form as he smashed his way to his first half-century in 23 innings, leading his team to a resounding seven-wicket win against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand</a> at Raipur on Friday. </p><p>Walking in at No. 4 with India losing both the openers within the first two overs, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Suryakumar%20Yadav">Yadav</a> took his time to settle before displaying a wide range of shots to finish unbeaten on 82 off just 37 balls as India chased down the mammoth target of 209 with 28 balls to spare. </p><p>Once Kishan was out for a whirlwind 76, Shivam Dube joined his captain to share an unbeaten 81-run stand. The swashbuckling southpaw himself remained not out on 36 off 18 balls. </p>.India vs New Zealand T20I | Kishan, Suryakumar clip Kiwi wings with stunning chase.<p>"I was asked about Surya's form in a press conference not so long ago. That's when I said that he is the type of player, when he will show his form, the world will know what type of player he is. So, today he showed Suryakumar Yadav, why he is the number one T20 batter," Dube said after the match. </p><p>It was Kishan's exploits at the top that set the foundation for the dominant win. </p><p>"Ishan is one of the best left handers I have seen. He is called a small pocket blast in the dressing room. So, I think his batting is very strong. And he has shown that what he was doing in the domestic, he got out in the last match. But he knows what he can do. He showed it tonight," said Dube.</p><p>The Mumbai-based all-rounder admitted that the conditions were heavily in favour of the batters and that dew made it even harder for bowlers. </p><p>Dube also proved his worth with the ball, taking the wicket of in-form Daryl Mitchell with a deceiving slower ball. </p><p>"Definitely, hard work has been put in. But it is important that the captain and the coach support me. They have backed me a lot.</p><p>"I have said this before also. And I have prepared myself a little. That how I will bowl, what situation I will come in. So, as a sixth bowler, whatever I get, two, three or four overs, I will try to bowl according to the situation at that time," he added. </p>