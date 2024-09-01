'Lie always travels faster than truth': Actor Jayasurya first reaction amid sexual assault charges

Malayalam film actor Jayasurya has denied the sexual harassment allegations made against him in the wake of the Hema Committee report on Sunday.
In a post on social media platform Instagram, the actor said that he will take legal action against the "false allegations" as the accusations have "shattered" him.
The Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyan-actor also penned down a long note on his Instagram account, thanking his fans for wishing him on his birthday.
"To all of you who have wished me on my birthday today, to all of you who are extending your support and standing by me, thank you," he wrote.
Addressing the allegations, he labeled them completely false and said, "...two false allegations on the grounds of sexual harassment were made against me. Quite naturally, it has shattered me, my family and everyone who has held me close. I have decided to move forward with this legally."
The actor is in America for the past month due to his personal commitments, along with his family and has decided to take the legal course after he comes back to the country.
"False allegations are easy to make for anyone who lacks a conscience. I only hope one realises that facing a false accusation of harassment is just as painful as the harassment itself. A lie always travels faster than the truth but I believe truth will prevail. I will be back as soon as I finish my work here," he wrote.
He ended the note by saying that his 46th birthday was the most painful one. "Thank you to those who contributed to making this birthday the "most painful one." Let those who have not sinned throw stones; but only at those who have sinned," the post read.
