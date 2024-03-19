Lok Sabha elections: Kerala Congress urges EC to change Friday polling

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress in Kerala has urged the Election Commission to change the Lok Sabha election polling date in the state, which is currently slated to take place on Friday, April 26.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee acting president M M Hassan and opposition leader V D Satheesan sent representatives to the Chief Election Commissioner in this regard.

Hassan said that holding the polling on Friday could be inconvenient for many polling officials, polling booth agents, and voters. Hence the polling date for Kerala should be changed.

He also added that holding elections in Kerala on Fridays and Sundays would be inconvenient to many. It was good that the polling was not scheduled on the Easter or Ramzan festival days, he continued.

The Indian Union Muslim League, which is a coalition partner of the Congress, as well as many prominent Muslim outfits had also demanded that the polling day scheduled for Friday should be changed as Islamic believers go to mosques for prayers on that day.

BJP leaders in Kerala had flayed the demand.