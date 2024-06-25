London-bound Air India flight receives bomb threat, suspect apprehended

Kochi: A London-bound Air India flight received a bomb threat on Tuesday but it turned out to be a hoax and a 29 year-old man suspected of making the threatening call has been apprehended here by authorities, an official said.

Security personnel conducted extensive checks on the aircraft and found no danger, allowing the flight to proceed as planned, a Cochin International Airport spokesperson said in a statement here.

According to him, a bomb threat call was received by the Air India call center in Mumbai early on Tuesday for flight AI 149, scheduled to fly from Cochin to London Gatwick.

The alert was promptly communicated to Air India here and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 1.22 AM.