Lunch with Modi triggers allegations of 'Congress and BJP nexus' in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Participation of RSP MP from Kerala, N K Premachandran, for a lunch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday is being used by the CPM in Kerala to allege of nexus between the BJP and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) as RSP is a coalition partner of the Congress.

Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan said that the tactical understanding between the UDF and the BJP was evident with the RSP MP's participation in the lunch hosted by Modi.

CPM supporters have also unleashed a social media campaign that Premachandran was on his way to BJP-RSS, an allegation that has been doing the rounds for quite some time.