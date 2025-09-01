<p>Alappuzha: A mahout died and another sustained serious injuries after being trampled by a captive elephant at a temple in Haripad in this coastal district the previous day, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Muralidharan Nair (53) of Edapponmuri, Nooranad, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alappuzha">Alappuzha</a>.</p>.<p>According to police, he was the chief handler of Skandan, an elephant owned by a Subrahmanya temple in Haripad.</p>.<p>Police said the elephant, which has been in musth, was tied at the house of the temple priest for the past few months.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant-attack">Skandan </a>turned violent on Sunday at noon and attacked another mahout, Sunil Kumar.</p>.<p>Muralidharan rushed to the spot and initially brought the animal under control.</p>.Forest staffer killed in elephant attack in Karnataka's Elekeri village .<p>Sunil suffered serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital nearby, police said.</p>.<p>However, around 3.30 pm, while shifting the elephant to the temple, Skandan turned violent again and attacked Muralidharan, a police officer said.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the elephant pressed Muralidharan to the ground with its head for several minutes.</p>.<p>Other mahouts managed to subdue the animal and rushed Muralidharan to a hospital in Parumala, where he succumbed to injuries around 11 pm, police said.</p>.<p>Haripad police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>According to police, Sunil Kumar's condition remains critical. The body of the deceased will be handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, police added.</p>