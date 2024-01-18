Major leaps in vote share make Thrissur BJP's hotspot in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A major leap in the vote share from 11.15 per cent in 2014 to 28.2 per cent in 2019 is a key factor why the BJP is pinning high hopes in central Kerala district of Thrissur this time.

Even as the Lok Sabha polls are yet to be formally announced, graffities and online campaigns for BJP's actor-turned politician Suresh Gopi and Congress's sitting MP T N Prathapan have appeared already. CPI is also gearing up to recapture the seat by fielding former minister V S Sunil Kumar.

In order to ensure that there are no hiccups in the candidate selection of Thrissur, Modi even made Gopi accompany him during the major road show at Thrissur on January 3. The Prime Minister's participation in Gopi's daughter's marriage, a privilege that no other senior BJP leaders have received, also sent clear messages that Gopi is his trusted lieutenant and Gopi, who already had a term as Rajya Sabha MP, will get prominent roles if BJP comes to power again.