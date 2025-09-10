Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Malayalam rapper Vedan arrested in rape case

However, he is expected to be released soon, as the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to him in the case, late last month.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us