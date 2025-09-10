<p>Kochi: Rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with a rape case. Thrikkakara police formally recorded his arrest after an hours-long interrogation. </p><p>However, he is expected to be released soon, as the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to him in the case, late last month. "His arrest was recorded. Now, he is taken for a medical examination. After that, some more interrogation will be carried out, and necessary procedures need to be completed. He will be released on bail later," a senior police officer said. </p>.'Betrayal of India's solidarity with Palestine': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre for hosting Israel minister.<p>The rapper was asked to appear before the investigation officials for two days – Tuesday and Wednesday. He was questioned by the police for a few hours on Tuesday as well, the officer added. </p><p>The Kerala High Court, on August 27, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-high-court-grants-anticipatory-bail-to-rapper-vedan-in-rape-case-3699078">granted the anticipatory bail to the rapper</a>, who was accused by a lady doctor of entering into a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later withdrawing from the same. She has also accused him of sexually harassing her multiple times between 2021 and 2023.</p>