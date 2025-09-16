<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Highly respected Malayalam writer M Leelavathy has come under cyber attack over her remark sympathising with the starving children of Gaza.</p><p>As the cyber attack mounted, the 98-year-old reacted that children need to be considered as children only and no matter which country or caste they belong to. She also added that she was having motherly affection to the children across the world.</p>.Israel to gradually increase troops count in Gaza City: Military official.<p>It was during her birthday the other day that Padma Shri award recipient told those who wished her that she was finding it difficult to have food while thinking about the starving children of Gaza.</p><p>Subsequently she faced the cyber attack with many commenting that children were starving and were getting killed in many other parts of the world too and asked why Leelavathy was not concerned about them</p><p>Leelavathy said that she did not have any grudge towards those who criticised her.</p><p>Kerala education minister V Sivankutty and many writers have backed Leelavathy.</p>