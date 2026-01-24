<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his one-year-old son, leading to the child’s death here, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The arrested person, Shijil, is a native of Kanjiramkulam in Neyyattinkara. He has been booked on charges of culpable homicide, police said.</p>.<p>The child, Ihan, son of Shijil and Krishnapriya, was rushed to a hospital on January 16, with the family claiming that he collapsed after eating biscuits.</p>.<p>However, the child was declared dead on arrival.</p>.At least three die in sleeper bus-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh's Sirivella mandal.<p>Suspecting foul play, hospital authorities informed the police.</p>.<p>Initially, the couple refused to disclose details, but the postmortem examination revealed that the death was caused by internal injuries to the abdominal region, police said.</p>.<p>Subsequently, police recorded the statements of Krishnapriya and her family members, during which information emerged that Shijil had assaulted the child, an officer said.</p>.<p>Shijil was taken into custody on Friday and during detailed interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said.</p>.<p>According to police, the couple had marital discord and the accused suspected Krishnapriya’s fidelity and questioned the paternity of the child.</p>.Five killed in a suicide attack at a wedding in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>On the morning of January 16, Ihan woke up crying after wetting the bed, which angered Shijil.</p>.<p>Krishnapriya reportedly took Ihan to the toilet and brought him back to bed.</p>.<p>However, still agitated over his disturbed sleep, Shijil assaulted the child and returned to bed without attending to him, police said.</p>.<p>Police said the arrest has been recorded and the accused will be produced before the court for remand proceedings later.</p>