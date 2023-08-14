Home
Homeindiakerala

Man arrested for pelting stones at news channel office in Kerala

The accused flung stones and beer bottles, damaging the front glass panes of the building and also the car of a staff there.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 11:38 IST

Kerala police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly pelting stones at the corporate office of a private television channel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said Sooraj, a Thiruvananthapuram native, was arrested for throwing stones at the office of Asianet News here at around 4.30 AM on Monday.

The accused flung stones and beer bottles, damaging the front glass panes of the building and also the car of a staff there.

'He was drunk at the time of the incident,' a senior police official said.

(Published 14 August 2023, 11:38 IST)
