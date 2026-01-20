<p>Hyderabad: BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha who announced last month her plans to launch a new political party appears to be making steady progress.</p><p>Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha recently held an extensive meeting at the organization's Banjara Hills office with members of 50 committees studying Telangana's current state. These panels were formed to analyse the socio-economic conditions, comprehensive development needs, societal challenges, viable solutions, and optimal resource use. Committee members presented their findings and submitted preliminary reports with key observations and recommendations.</p>.K Kavitha in talks with Prashant Kishor over launching political party in Telangana.<p>“Telangana Jagruthi is preparing a comprehensive development blueprint for the state, drawing from ground-level research and public needs. Several members urged the organization aligned with public opinion and aspirations—to form a political party to turn these goals into action,” a Telangana Jagruthi member said.</p><p>The expert committees span key sectors like education, health, employment, agriculture, social justice, labor welfare, women and youth empowerment, minority welfare, Gulf migrant labor, irrigation, budget analysis, students, and revenue reforms.</p><p><strong>Kavitha in talks with Prashant Kishor</strong></p><p>Post-Bihar poll debacle, Jan Suraaj founder and election strategist Prashant Kishor is likely to team up with Kavitha. He has met her multiple times in Hyderabad since December last year, discussing Telangana's political landscape and her prospects.</p><p>In September last year, Kavitha resigned from the BRS and her MLC position a day after her suspension. She accused internal party conspirators of orchestrating a smear campaign that led to her ouster.</p><p>"There have been multiple occasions where Prashant Kishor met Kavitha in Hyderabad to discuss Telangana politics," a Team Kavitha member told DH. Kavitha aims to hire a professionally run political consulting firm to ramp up her party for campaign mode.</p><p>Before entering politics, Kishor announced he was quitting the consulting space and his firm, IPAC. His protégés now run IPAC, which counts TMC in West Bengal as a client. In the last elections, IPAC worked for YSRCP, which suffered a humiliating defeat. Notably, in a last-minute move for the 2024 polls, Prashant Kishor guided TDP, which secured a landslide victory in alliance with Jana Sena and BJP.</p>