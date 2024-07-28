Home
Maoist leader arrested in Kerala

He is wanted in multiple cases including attacking the police and has the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) slapped on him.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 15:28 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A CPI Maoist leader is reportedly arrested by the police' anti-naxal squad from Shoranur in Kerala.


Nadukani dalam commander Soman was arrested on Sunday. He is wanted in multiple cases including attacking the police and has the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) slapped on him. Soman, who is aged around 50, is a native of Wayanad.

Maoist leader Manoj was recently arrested in Kochi. During his interrogation, he revealed sources which lead to Soman's arrest

Sources said that Soman is being quizzed by the anti-naxal squad in Kochi.

Published 28 July 2024, 15:28 IST
