<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Botched surgeries, deaths due to alleged medical negligence, medical equipment shortage and even sexual assaults. Thus goes the issues plaguing the Kerala health sector over the last few years.</p><p>Despite loss of human lives and causing permanent disabilities to many, the state government often terms each incident as isolated ones. </p><p>The latest victim of the alleged medical negligence is 48-year-old autorickshaw driver Venu from Kollam. Despite being hospitalised on October 31 with chest pain, Venu died on November 5 night at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. </p><p>In an audio message sent by Venu to his friend from the hospital bed, he could be heard saying that he did not even get the treatment that a dog could have received.</p><p>The hospital authorities were justifying the delay in subjecting Venu to angiogram citing medical reasons. "All treatment protocols were followed in the case," superintendent C G Jayachandran told the media.</p><p>The death of Venu, who leaves behind wife and two daughters, triggered strong protest.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the state health minister Veena George has no moral right to continue in view of the series of lapses in the state health sector claiming lives.</p><p><strong>Living martyrs</strong></p><p>Summayya, 26, from Thiruvananthapuram is now living with a surgical guide wire that got stuck near her heart as the doctor who performed a thyroid surgery at the government general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023 missed to remove it.</p><p>Nine-year-old Vinodini hailing from Palakkad district, lost her right hand owing to alleged medical lapses. Her hand was plastered at the Palakkad district government hospital on September 24 following a fracture. Though she later complained of pain, doctors allegedly ignored. Later her hand had to be amputated owing to infection.</p><p>Harshina, 32, from Kozhikode is living with a surgical forceps in her abdomen for five years following a c-section surgery at Kozhikode government medical college hospital in 2017. </p><p>It was later taken out in 2022. She is still continuing her fight for due compensation for the health issues and other hardships she and her family is still facing.</p><p>Health department sources said that even as serious medical negligences happen at private hospitals, the powerful private hospital lobbies manage to suppress those.</p><p>Recently a 31-year-old woman IT professional in Thiruvananthapuram lost her four fingers and five toes allegedly due to the complications caused by a liposuction surgery at a private clinic. But no action was taken against the clinic as medical board reports were in favour of the clinic.</p><p><strong>Sexual assault cases</strong></p><p>In 2023, a woman recovering from a thyroid surgery at the Kozhikode medical college hospital was sexually assaulted by a hospital staff in ICU. While the survivor is still fighting for justice, the hospital staff who faced action in connection with the incident were later reinstated to the same hospital.</p><p>During the pandemic time, an ambulance driver sexually assaulted a Covid-19 patient in the ambulance while being taken to hospital from home. The ambulance driver Noufal was recently sentenced to life term.</p><p><br><strong>Infrastructure lapses</strong></p><p>A 56-year-old woman died after a building at the Kottayam medical college hospital collapsed earlier this year. The deceased -- Bindu -- was the breadwinner of her financially weak family. </p><p>The biggest testimony of the infrastructure lapses in the state health sector was the revelation of Dr Haris Chirakkal, head of the urology department of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. </p><p>He said that even emergency surgeries had to be postponed owing to shortage of medical equipment. </p>