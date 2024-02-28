'Might frustrate the trial': Kerala HC declines to cancel actor Dileep's bail in 2017 actress assault case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to cancel the bail of actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, saying that doing so in the present juncture "may frustrate the trial" which is about to be completed.

The order by Justice Sophy Thomas came on the plea by the prosecution seeking to cancel the actor's bail on various grounds, including that he allegedly destroyed evidence in the case, influenced witnesses and conspired to do away with the investigating officers.

The High Court said that it was of the view that if Dileep's bail was cancelled now "it may lead to further litigations and complications which may frustrate the trial which is about to be completed and may drag the proceedings indefinitely".