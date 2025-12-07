Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Minor fire at Sabarimala temple doused swiftly

Authorities said the blaze was spotted around 8.20 am on a banyan tree near the aazhi (holy fireplace) at the sannidhanam (temple complex).
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 09:36 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us