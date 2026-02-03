Matriarchy in Meghalaya: Men change residence post marriage, says Governor CH Vijayashankar

<p>Shillong: Meghalaya Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-h-vijayashankar">CH Vijayashankar</a> on Tuesday underscored the uniqueness of the Northeastern state, where matriarchal traditions prevail to this day.</p><p>In an interaction with reporters, Vijayshankar, a two-time MP from Mysore, highlighted that the three major tribes in the state - Garo, Jaintia and Khasi - still follow the matrilineal culture of men shifting to their wives' houses after marriage (unlike the patriarchal custom of women going to their husbands' houses).</p><p>Additionally, children take surnames from their mothers and the youngest daughter of the family is the custodian of ancestral property.</p>.India submits Meghalaya’s living root bridges for UNESCO World Heritage Status 2026-27.<p>He explained that 35-40% of the women work in fields, adding that women organisations have a strong hold in the state.</p><p>However, the Governor noted that Meghalayan politics was dominated by men despite the matrilineal culture.</p><p>"In the village durbars, the representatives are elected by raising hands. During that process, only men are involved and even if a woman passes through the place, it's not considered."</p><p>Since Meghalaya comes under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, tribal autonomy is granted through Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), which take decisions independent of the state government. </p><p>When asked about potential clashes between the state government and ADCs, Vijayashankar said: "There's no problem apart from ego clashes. The rule is clear, and as per the 6th Schedule, they (tribes) have their traditions. Both the state government and ADC have their own jurisdiction. ADCs come under me."</p><p>He compared Kodagu in Karnataka with Meghalaya in terms of attire and food culture. </p><p>The Governor downplayed the border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, nothing that similar disputes could also be seen between Karnataka and Kerala (Kasaragod) and between Karnataka and Maharashtra (Belagavi).</p><p>Vijayashankar said the state had a 450-km long border with Bangladesh, adding that around 12-14 km remained to be fenced.</p>